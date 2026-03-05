Trailer of ‘Made in Korea’ series starring Priyanka Mohan released

CHENNAI: The trailer of the upcoming Tamil web series Made in Korea, starring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, has been released. The series, directed by R Karthik, will premiere on Netflix on March 12.
As shown in the trailer, the story follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu who travels to Seoul, South Korea, a place she has always dreamed of visiting. Her fascination with Korean culture since childhood eventually brings her to the streets of the foreign country, where she begins a new chapter of her life.
However, her journey in the unfamiliar land comes with several challenges as she struggles to adapt to a new culture and environment.
The trailer also hints at the emotional and cultural hurdles she faces while navigating life in South Korea.
Priyanka Mohan made her Tamil debut opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film Doctor, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and later appeared in films including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Captain Miller, Don and Brother. She is currently working in projects across Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.