Trailer of ‘Made in Korea’ series starring Priyanka Mohan released

As shown in the trailer, the story follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu who travels to Seoul, South Korea, a place she has always dreamed of visiting. Her fascination with Korean culture since childhood eventually brings her to the streets of the foreign country, where she begins a new chapter of her life.

However, her journey in the unfamiliar land comes with several challenges as she struggles to adapt to a new culture and environment.