Trailer of Jr NTR starrer Devara promises blood, glore and action
The action-packed trailer features Jr NTR in dual roles, playing father and son.
CHENNAI: The team of Devara:Part 1 unveiled the much awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday. Starring Jr NTR in the lead, the film is set to hit the screens on September 27.
Sharing the trailer on X, the makers wrote," Till now the stories have only been heard……But now you are invited to witness the fear... All hail the tiger….#Devara (sic)."
The action-packed trailer features Jr NTR in dual roles, playing father and son. It also gives a glimpse of an intense face-off between him and Saif Ali Khan with a background score by Anirudh Ravichander that elevates the mood.
Till now the stories have only been heard……— Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 10, 2024
But now you are invited to witness the fear...
All hail the tiger….#Devara ❤️
Telugu - https://t.co/EcVCxQsscg
Hindi - https://t.co/Loo0reJiAe
Tamil - https://t.co/fHk6iOhqB5
Kannada - https://t.co/XOpzRDJE3J
Malayalam -… pic.twitter.com/iYg9mWN500
The first instalment of Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, and bankrolled by Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead.
The film also has Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.
Rathnavelu ISC handles the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts.
Meanwhile, Jr NTR's next will be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This yet-to-be-titled film will be released on January 9, 2025.