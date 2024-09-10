Trailer of Jr NTR starrer Devara promises blood, glore and action

CHENNAI: The team of Devara:Part 1 unveiled the much awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday. Starring Jr NTR in the lead, the film is set to hit the screens on September 27.

Sharing the trailer on X, the makers wrote," Till now the stories have only been heard……But now you are invited to witness the fear... All hail the tiger….#Devara (sic)."

The action-packed trailer features Jr NTR in dual roles, playing father and son. It also gives a glimpse of an intense face-off between him and Saif Ali Khan with a background score by Anirudh Ravichander that elevates the mood.

Till now the stories have only been heard……



But now you are invited to witness the fear...



All hail the tiger….#Devara ❤️



Telugu - https://t.co/EcVCxQsscg

Hindi - https://t.co/Loo0reJiAe

Tamil - https://t.co/fHk6iOhqB5

Kannada - https://t.co/XOpzRDJE3J

Malayalam -… pic.twitter.com/iYg9mWN500 — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 10, 2024

The first instalment of Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, and bankrolled by Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead.

The film also has Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

Rathnavelu ISC handles the cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's next will be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This yet-to-be-titled film will be released on January 9, 2025.