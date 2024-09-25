Trailer of Ananya Panday's thriller 'CTRL' out now

MUMBAI: After entertaining the audience with her series 'Call Me Bae', actor Ananya Panday is now all set to surprise her fans with another captivating performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'CTRL'.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.

Pegged as a cutting-edge thriller on our rising dependency on technology, the trailer shows Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience.

However, their perfect online life takes a dark turn when they break up and Ananya gives the steering wheel of her life to a social media application named "CTRL".

Opening up about her character, Ananya in a press note shared by Netflix, said, "My character Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films Netflix, also shared what audience can expect from the film.

"We think technology helps us have it all under control. But does it? CTRL navigates these vital questions in today's digital first age. We're excited to bring this thrilling Netflix original to audiences worldwide through Vikramaditya Motwane's unique lens. Ananya Panday's compelling performance elevates the film, making it nearly impossible to pause this gripping experience. We hope viewers across the globe will connect with CTRL and the diverse storytelling we strive for at Netflix," she said.

As per Vikramaditya Motwane, 'CTRL' is "told in what we call the screen life format, which is telling a story in an almost voyeuristic way using the tech that we use literally every single day. Our goal has been to create this incredible immersive experience, and Netflix as a platform has really helped us in reaching our global audience."

The film will be out on Netflix on October 4.