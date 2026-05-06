‘Trailer is getting cooked’: RJ Balaji shares update on Suriya-Trisha's Karuppu

CHENNAI: The trailer of Karuppu, starring Suriya, will be released soon, director RJ Balaji said on Monday, while confirming that the film is slated to hit theatres on May 14.
Sharing an update on X, RJ Balaji wrote, “Trailer is getting cooked… Serving soon!!! #Karuppu from May 14th.”
Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead. Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha after their 2005 film Aaru.
Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead. Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha after their 2005 film Aaru.
The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.
The film’s audio launch was recently held in Madurai, with songs from the film already drawing attention online.
Promos released so far suggests that Suriya plays an advocate named Saravanan, who turns to divine justice when legal methods fail him. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy.
On Tuesday, the film cleared the censor process with a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release.
The technical crew includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Kalaivanan, art director Arun Venjaramoodu and stunt choreographer Vikram Mor.
The project also reunites Suriya with the producers of NGK, while marking another collaboration between RJ Balaji and the makers of Sorgavaasal, producers SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Pictures.
Meanwhile, Suriya is also working on a film with director Venky Atluri, titled Vishwanath & Sons, opposite Mamitha Baiju. His 47th film, directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame, also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen K Gafoor.