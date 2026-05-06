‘Trailer is getting cooked’: RJ Balaji shares update on Suriya-Trisha's Karuppu

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead. Karuppu reunites Suriya and Trisha after their 2005 film Aaru.

The cast also includes Yogi Babu, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and Natty Natraj in key roles.

The film’s audio launch was recently held in Madurai, with songs from the film already drawing attention online.

Promos released so far suggests that Suriya plays an advocate named Saravanan, who turns to divine justice when legal methods fail him. The story is also said to revolve around the village deity Karuppasamy.

On Tuesday, the film cleared the censor process with a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release.