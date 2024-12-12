TR croons Chikita for Rajini in Coolie

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth turned 74 on Thursday and yet, there is no stopping him. Marking this special occasion, makers of his upcoming film Coolie, have treated his fans with a glimpse of Chikitu Vibe, where Rajini is flaunting his groovy moves.

The 56-second video that gives a sneak peek into the kutthu number has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, which has been sung by T Rajendar, rapper Arivu and Anirudh himself. It is interesting to note that it is the first time TR and Rajini are collaborating together.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a gold smuggling mafia. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in prominent roles. There have also been reports of actor Aamir Khan who will be making a cameo appearance in Coolie. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film