'Toxic' teaser to drop on Feb 20, makers share intense new poster featuring Yash

The makers, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share the poster for the action-thriller. In the new poster, Yash can be seen standing in the middle of a bloody battlefield. His face is partly hidden as he drinks from a bottle, with signs of heavy violence all around him. The poster also confirms that the teaser for the film will be released on February 20.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash’s intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signaling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.