Toxic teaser out: Yash preaches of "manners" in this violent war of power film

The teaser begins with the introduction of a war with Yash in the centre. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, the story appears to span different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere.

As the road to glory appears to reach a dead end for Yash, the actor gets prepared for a battle against the odds. He was seen swinging knives, firing guns and practising violence with brutality at its peak. The teaser concludes with Yash delivering a dialogue about "manners" after he ends up killing a man by bashing his head on the table with an ashtray. The last part of the teaser introduces the villain.