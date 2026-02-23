Posters of Toxic
Toxic makers unveil character posters of Sudev, Akshay Oberoi

Sudev plays Karmadi, while Akshay essays the role of Tony
CHENNAI: A few days ago, the makers of Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups unveiled much-anticipated teaser of the film. On Monday, the character posters of Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi were released.

 Sudev plays Karmadi, while Akshay essays the role of Tony. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the star cast includes Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Toxic has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada. Ravi Basrur is composing the music. Rajeev Ravi is handling the camera, while Ujwal Kulkarni is taking care of cuts. Toxic is slated for a worldwide release on March 19.

