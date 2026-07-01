'Toxic' makers release 'Ladies & Ladies' video; glimpse showcases the powerful women of the film

Taking to its social media timelines, KVN Productions, the production house producing the film, shared the glimpse video and wrote, "Ladies & Ladies...English. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug."

The bold new video, that shines the spotlight on the formidable women of its dark, stylish universe, is packed with power, mystery, attitude and adrenaline. The video offers a glimpse into the female forces shaping the story — and makes it clear they are not here to play by anyone’s rules.