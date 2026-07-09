'Toxic' makers drop music video of 'Tabaahi'; sizzling romantic number makes temperatures soar

Taking to its social media timelines, KVN Productions, the firm producing the film, wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, There is a field. I'll meet you there – Rumi. #Tabaahi Out now in Hindi... #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug."

The song, a visual spectacle, offers audiences a first glimpse into one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Featuring Rocking Star Yash alongside Kiara Advani in a captivating new on-screen pairing, 'Tabaahi' brings to life an unforgettable romance. Emotionally resonant performances from both actors and their undeniable chemistry bring a certain charm to the number that is hard to ignore.