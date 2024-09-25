Toxic Kadhal explores complexities of modern relationships

CHENNAI: Known for his work in Thadam and Pizza 3: The Mummy, Arun Raj has joined hands with Bigg Boss fame Archana Ravichandran for a music video. Titled Toxic Kadhal, the song was unveiled recently.

The track explores the complexities of modern relationships through a fusion of haunting melodies and bold lyrics. It delves into the dark, intense, and often conflicting emotions that love can stir.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arun Raj said, “Toxic Kadhal is a project that’s very close to my heart. The emotions in this song are raw and real, and I wanted the music to reflect the intensity of a relationship that’s both passionate and destructive. Working with Archana on this was a fantastic experience, and I believe we’ve created something truly unique.”

Archana Ravichandran added, “When Arun approached me with this project, I was immediately drawn to the concept of Toxic Kadhal. It’s a subject that resonates with so many of us, especially Gen Z, and being part of this musical journey allowed me to express those feelings in a new way.” The music video is produced by Tips Music Company.