Tovino Thomas’s Identity teaser is a mystery thriller

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, actor Karthi unveiled the teaser of Identity, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The film features Tovino Thomas, Trisha, Mandira Bedi and Vinay Rai in key roles. This film marks Tovino’s second collaboration with the director duo after Forensic.

The teaser promises an engaging mystery thriller, where the team is heading to find the identity of an individual. Identity is bankrolled by Raju Malliath and Dr Roy CJ. Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music, while Akhil George is handling the camera. Chaman Chakko is taking care of the cuts. The first look of the film was released in September and Identity is all set to hit the screens in January.

Tovino Thomas, who was last seen in ARM, has L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal and Prithviraj in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Trisha has VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar, Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan and Suriya 45 in the pipeline.