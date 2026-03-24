Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Pallichatambi' teaser promises a gripping period film!

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. For the unaware, Kayadu Lohar, who shot to fame with her fine performance in the Tamil blockbuster film 'Dragon', plays the female lead in this film along with Tovino Thomas. Actor Tovino Thomas, who took to his Instagram page to share the first look poster of Kayadu Lohar in the film, had said, "And then, there was love... Love for a character, for a world, and for the soul of Pallichattambi! Worldwide release on April 9, 2026. #PallichattambiMovie #April09_2026 #DijoJoseAntony #TovinoThomas#KayaduLohar JakesBejoy."

The makers of the film have already announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 9 this year. Produced under the banners of World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments, 'Pallichattambi' will seek to present actor Tovino Thomas in a never-before-seen look. Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that the story of the film is set in the 1950s–60s period. The film is being produced by Noufal and Brijeesh under the World Wide Films banner, along with Chanukya Chaithanya Charan under the C Qube Bros Entertainments banner. The film is being released in five languages, including Malayalam.