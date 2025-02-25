Tovino Thomas on his character Jathin Ramdas: In Empuraan, my character’s arc takes a new turn!

CHENNAI: Actor Tovino Thomas, who played the character of Jathin Ramdas in Lucifer and will be seen playing the same character in the sequel Empuraan, says that his character’s arc takes an entirely new turn in the sequel and expands even further!

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday introduced Jathin Ramdas as the character played by actor Tovino Thomas in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E).

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No 4 Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a youtube video in which Tovino Thomas spoke about his character in the film.

“I played Jathin Ramdas in Lucifer. And naturally, in Empuraan as well. Though I had just a few scenes, I got to play a character with an incredible arc in the movie Lucifer. And it was Rajuettan and Murali Chettan who gave me that role. I approached that character with great curiosity because a young man, who is the son of a political leader, with no interest in politics transforms into a politician and by the end of the film, he is sworn in as the chief minister,” Tovino recalled.

“So, when the sequel was announced, I was curious to see how that character would be developed. And when I learned about the script of Empuraan, and how my character would evolve, my curiosity only grew stronger because his character arc takes an entirely new turn. And the arc expands even further in Empuraan. I have one dialogue that I have repeated on the highest number of stages. And that is from Lucifer. "I know how to wear a mundu and if needed, I know how to fold it up too."

“At one point, when someone got Rajuettan to say that dialogue, I told him, ‘Chetta, don't kill my golden goose. That's what is keeping me afloat.’ So, that is the kind of visibility and reach that this character gave me. And yet, in Lucifer, I never had a single combination scene with Lalettan. But in Empuraan, we have a combination scene. And I think my best performance in this film is in that scene. That's what I felt when I finished dubbing for the movie. Naturally when you perform opposite amazing actors, it brings out the best in you. That reciprocation alone is enough to elevate a character,” Tovino added.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.