'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth rides an auto; realises childhood dream!

For the unaware, director Abishan Jeevinth, who had emerged a popular director with the success of his debut film 'Tourist Family', had, just before the release of his film 'With Love', disclosed that it was Superstar Rajinikanth's inspiring words to him, 'Nee Nadi Kanna' (You act dear one), that had actually cleared all his doubts and insecurities about becoming an actor.

Abishan Jeevinth, who had shot to fame after his film 'Tourist Family' emerged a superhit last year, had said, "I had given my assent for acting but then I began having doubts after seeing certain things. I was not sure about whether I should turn an actor. That was the time, Superstar Rajinikanth sir called me to his home and said to me,'Nee Nadi kanna'."