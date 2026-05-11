Top Indian directors on backing 'Dug Dug': Indie films need better distribution to reach audience

Motwane, known for movies such as "Udaan" and "Lootera" as well as hit OTT shows "Jubilee" and "Black Warrant", said a niche audience exists for indie cinema, but reaching them remains a challenge without industry backing.

"Indie cinema doesn’t have marketing budget as bigger films have. There’s an audience out there to watch, of course, smaller audience than the ones who will go to see big films.

"But to reach that audience and tell them it’s worth their while, I think having names that can endorse it is necessary, which is why many of us have started this process over the last two or three years, with ‘Stolen,’ ‘Sabar Bonda,’ and ‘Dug Dug’. I gives validation to the film, makes people notice it and opens up a little space for indie films to play alongside the larger ones (films),” he said.

Advani, known for "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "D-Day" and series "Freedom at Midnight", described the quartet's coming together as a “necessary” step for indie cinema, though he believes larger systemic changes are required.