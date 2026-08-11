Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

The Marvel film has collected USD 10.6 million over the weekend for a cumulative USD 52.8 million take, overtaking the record previously held by James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after only 11 days of release.

It is worth mentioning that the Tom Holland starrer has not faced much competition in India since its release, with two major films (Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2') now set to open in Indian theatres.

On the other hand, Hollywood films have rallied well at the Indian box office, with both Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and 'Obsession' earning over USD 10 million.