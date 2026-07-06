Tom Holland opens up about nervous first day filming Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

As per Variety, Holland in a recent interview, recalled his first experience working with IMAX cameras and admitted he misunderstood why Nolan kept calling for cuts during a scene with co-star Jon Bernthal.

"Working with the Imax cameras for the first time is an experience," Holland explained, adding, "It is unlike anything I have ever seen before, and I didn't know that it only ran for three minutes. So, I remember you would continue cutting, and I was with Jon [Bernthal], like, 'Why does he keep cutting? Why does he keep doing that?'"

The actor said the repeated interruptions left him worried that Nolan was dissatisfied with the performances.