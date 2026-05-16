Tom Holland is back in the Spider-Man suit

CHENNAI: Sony Pictures Entertainment has unveiled a new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving fans a fresh glimpse of Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinging superhero. The poster shows Peter Parker wearing a hoodie with the Spider-Man suit visible underneath, hinting that even though the world may have forgotten him, Spider-Man is still out there protecting the city. Along with the poster, the makers also released a special featurette offering behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film.
Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the story follows Peter Parker living alone after choosing to erase himself from the memories of the people closest to him. Now fully devoted to protecting New York City as Spider-Man, Peter faces growing pressure as crime-fighting begins to take a physical and emotional toll on him.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman in important roles. The film will release in theatres on July 31 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Over the years, the Spider-Man franchise has seen different actors step into the role of Peter Parker, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. The franchise also includes animated films centred around Miles Morales, which have been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.