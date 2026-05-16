Tom Holland is back in the Spider-Man suit

CHENNAI: Sony Pictures Entertainment has unveiled a new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving fans a fresh glimpse of Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinging superhero. The poster shows Peter Parker wearing a hoodie with the Spider-Man suit visible underneath, hinting that even though the world may have forgotten him, Spider-Man is still out there protecting the city. Along with the poster, the makers also released a special featurette offering behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film.