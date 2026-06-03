Tom Holland had to make some calls to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ for ‘The Odyssey’

The actor said that it was even beneficial for ‘The Odyssey’ to delay ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ as it opened the door for the Marvel movie to hire ‘Shang-Chi’ helmer Destin Daniel Cretton as director.

“‘The Odyssey’ almost saved ‘Spider-Man’ because we wouldn’t have had Destin. He wouldn’t have been ready to make the movie when we were ready to go. We wouldn’t have had the six-month period to develop the script with Destin to get it to a place where it is now. And I truly believe that we’ve made the best version of any ‘Spider-Man’ movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they’re very grateful that it happened”, he added.

Watching Nolan at work also encouraged the actor to speak up about how his Marvel production.