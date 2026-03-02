Tom Holland and Zendaya have tied the knot, says her stylist

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach broke the news of their marriage on the red carpet at the Actor Awards, telling Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked, “Is that true?”, Roach laughed and confirmed: “It’s very true,” reports variety.com.

The duo, who met on the set of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016, went public with their relationship in 2021.