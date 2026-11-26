Tom Hanks impressed by Sachana's performance

Sachana's performance also earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film is also set to be remade in Hollywood.

According to a Maalaimalar report, speaking about Hanks' reaction to the film, Kavita Gupta, an executive committee member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, shared the details in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India on November 24, during the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

Gupta said she first met Hanks at one of the LACMA events earlier this year, where he asked her to recommend three Indian films. She suggested that he watch Maharaja.

When she met him again at the second LACMA Art and Film Gala on November 7, Hanks told her that the film had left a lasting impression on him.

"I still cannot forget that girl. What a wonderful actor. I don't think I could have done that; I would have killed that man (the character Selvam)," Hanks reportedly said, referring to Sachana's performance and the character played by Anurag Kashyap.

The remark has brought renewed attention to Sachana's performance in the film, which was widely appreciated for its emotionally demanding role.