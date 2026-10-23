Tom Cruise to receive 52nd AFI Life Achievement Award

The award will be given by the American Film Institute at a gala tribute, in a ceremony set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 24, 2027.

Considered the highest honour for a career in film, the AFI Life Achievement Award is given to a single honouree every year, recognising talent that has furthered the cinematic arts, demonstrated longevity and been acknowledged by scholars, critics, peers, and audiences.

Speaking on the same, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy shared, “Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does.