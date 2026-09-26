Tom Cruise says he will keep pushing cinematic boundaries

He further mentioned, “I want to push every art form. I love the challenge of doing one thing while working on another. To create is life. The makeup was taking so long that I decided to get it down from six hours to one, it was like a ballet getting everything in place. It was just like Formula 1. I had someone else hold the stopwatch”.

The actor claims that he had "never seen a character like Digger" during his legendary film career, as he said, “My character is outrageous and unpredictable. He says things that others may be thinking and never say. It's a timeless story about power, greed, and ego framed in a very timely manner by Alejandro G. Inarritu, one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. I've never read a script like it, and I have never seen a character like Digger”.