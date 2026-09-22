Tom Cruise has penchant for stunts since childhood

The actor is known for his jaw-dropping movie antics which have included scaling Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper for ‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’, and dangling from an aircraft during take off for ‘Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation’.

The actor has now revealed that he fell in love with stunts when he was just a toddler. Looking back, he shared that he climbed out onto the roof of his family home to "look at the stars".

The actor recently appeared on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, and said, "I was doing them since I was a little kid. It started out, I was a little kid and I opened the window and I climbed out onto the roof. I’m, like, two-and-a-half or three years old. But I liked to look at the stars. The neighbour called and was like, ‘I think there’s a child on your (roof)’. And my mum was like, 'Oh my goodness'”.

He shared that as a child he liked to climb tall trees on windy days because he liked the feel of it but his exploits left him with a of broken bones.