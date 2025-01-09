TN govt grants permit for special screening of Shankar's 'Game Changer'

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special screening of the film 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan.

The film’s production team had requested permission to conduct special screenings until January 13.

However, the government has approved the request for only one day, allowing the special screening to take place tomorrow (Jan 10). Further updates regarding the screenings are awaited.

The political action film marks Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as "Indian", "Anniyan", "Sivaji: The Boss", "Enthiran" and "2.0".

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, the film also features Kiara Advani.

Game Changer is slated for a worldwide release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.