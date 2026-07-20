TN CM Vijay's swan song 'Jana Nayagan' to hit screens July 23 amid record bookings

The Central Board of Film Certification had ordered nearly 20 seconds of cuts, 10 seconds of replacement footage, and the muting of religious references.

Narayana described the CM as "an emotion for people across the globe," saying Vijay's journey from film icon to the state's real-life leader had turned the film's release into a "mammoth cultural and historical milestone."

According to a source, over 3,500 shows are planned in Tamil Nadu for the movie, which has a total runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes.

The number is expected to increase, the source added.

On the massive anticipation surrounding 'Jana Nayagan', a source in the Theatre Owners Association said there was "tremendous pressure" for ticket bookings in the state.

Theatres were struggling to accommodate the high demand, he added.

On box office expectations, he said there was a possibility of the film entering the Rs 1,000 crore club.

The film's journey to certification was marred by significant delays, legal interventions and piracy issues.

"Film leak" won't hurt the industry or producers, he said, adding that such leaks do not reduce theatrical audiences as people would still prefer to watch a film in a theatre.

Booking for the film opened to a massive response, with Rs 10.60 crore in tracked advance ticket sales recorded within hours.

Tamil Nadu, where pre-sales began on July 19, reported phenomenal bookings, with single screens and multiplexes together selling over 90,000 tickets within hours of the window opening.

In Chennai, Kamala Cinemas sold over 10,000 tickets within minutes of opening the portal, and Mayajaal Multiplex sold out 48 shows in less than an hour.

The state government has capped ticket prices at Rs 190 in Chennai to regulate the fan frenzy and ensure the safety of the people.

'Jana Nayagan' is scheduled to be screened across 900 screens in Tamil Nadu. Despite an earlier leak, the film has continued to draw great interest.

Film producer Venkat K Narayana confirmed the theatrical release on July 23 and said the film underwent modifications, including an update to the title card on posters to reflect Vijay's position as the CM.

The film has generated huge excitement, being widely seen as Vijay's farewell to cinema as he now devotes himself full-time to politics.

'Jana Nayagan' will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, with its title modified in some versions to accommodate existing trademark rights.

Narayana confirmed that he discussed the release date and promotional plans with Vijay.

In Coimbatore, Prohibition Minister K Vignesh, accompanied by his supporters, TVK functionaries and sanitation workers, took part in a clean-up drive in the Kinathukadavu area.