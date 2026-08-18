TN CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' to now hit screens on October 2

Taking to his social media timelines, Sundeep Kishan had then said, "And Dubbing Wrapped for #Sigma .. July 31st release ..."

The film unit had wrapped up the film's shooting in December last year. Lyca Productions had taken to its social media timelines then to announce the wrapping up of shooting.

It had said, "#SIGMA shoot wrapped. Get ready for the Teaser on 23.12.25 at 5 PM."

The makers had also shared a video clip consisting of some Behind the scenes visuals and the team finally posing for a final wrap up picture.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and well known actor Vijay.

Sources say Catherine Tresa will be seen dancing alongside Sundeep Kishan for a vibrant track, composed by music director Thaman, in this film.

The foot-tapping number, which will be a highlight of the film, has been shot on an expansive and colourful set. Actor Sundeep Kishan's striking first-look poster that was unveiled recently captured him in a rugged, contemplative avatar. The poster set the tone for a high-octane adventure set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt brimming with mystery, wit, and adrenaline.