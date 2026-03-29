TN 2026 FL, a subtle dig at Vijay's Jana Nayagan release issues

Billed to be a political entertainer, the poster indicates that the film aims to take a dig at the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. Natty Natraj headlines the film and plays the role of an actor-turned-politician. He is seen standing on a table, surrounded by his supporters, who demand the release of his film, which, according to the poster, is restricted by political rivals – a clear reference to the troubles faced by Vijay’s multi-crore project.



Backed by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Group, the TN 2026: Thanga Natchathiram poster leaves little to imagination by sporting the tagline, 'Naalai Namathe, Time to Lead'. Although the team has not explicitly named which politician Natty would be playing, the costume, tagline, and poster design leave no doubt among the masses about the reference to Vijay.