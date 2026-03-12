Timothee Chalamet faces backlash over "dying art forms" comment on Opera, Ballet

Chalamet, whose family has strong ballet roots, told the audience at the event, "I started to get the sense maybe it's like opera or ballet or something, it's kinda like a dying art form or something." He added in past interviews that growing up backstage at New York's Koch Theater shaped his artistic sensibilities.

The latest debate began in February, when Chalamet appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey at a Variety and CNN town hall at the University of Texas, Austin. "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera... All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there," he said, acknowledging his comments could be seen as disparaging.