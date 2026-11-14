Timeless classic Shankarabharanam gets a 4K revival

CHENNAI: One of Indian cinema's most celebrated musical classics, Shankarabharanam, is set to return to theatres worldwide this November in Malayalam and Tamil. The 1980 film has been digitally restored and upgraded to 4K Ultra HD, with 7.1 Surround Sound, offering audiences an enhanced cinematic experience. The new digital version has been prepared by Sreelal Devaraj.
Directed by K Viswanath, Shankarabharanam is a moving tribute to Indian classical music, the life of an artist and the complexities of human relationships. The film features JV Somayajulu, Manju Bhargavi, Rajyalakshmi, Tulasi and Chandramohan in prominent roles. More than four decades after its release, it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinema and music lovers.
The film's enduring appeal owes much to its timeless compositions by KV Mahadevan and the soulful renditions of SP Balasubrahmanyam. Songs such as 'Shankara Naada Shareera Para' remain cherished musical treasures, continuing to captivate listeners across generations. Its rich musical score remains one of the defining features of this cinematic masterpiece.
Celebrating the richness of Indian classical music and its cultural heritage, the film received several prestigious honours. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and was awarded the Gold Medal by the then President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, in 1980. It also holds the distinction of being screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, further cementing its place in the history of Indian cinema.
The restored version promises to bring the film's visual and musical brilliance back to the big screen with enhanced clarity and sound quality. Hearing S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's evergreen voice in 7.1 Surround Sound is expected to be a special experience for audiences.
The re-release will give older generations an opportunity to revisit a beloved classic while introducing younger viewers to the timeless appeal of a film that celebrates the power of music, tradition and human emotions.