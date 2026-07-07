Time to talk about unsung heroes: R Madhavan on GD Naidu

He takes his helmet off which is when we realise its R Madhavan, who is in his element-- a child-like attitude on the race track. After ensuring all safety measures are in place, we ask him how excited he is about G.D.N. “I am. A lot. But let us first hit the tracks before you hit me with your questions on the film,” he laughs. The reason behind that cheerful mischievous grin is because he is all set to press the gas pedal at a whooping 130 kmph in less than 10 seconds. “I love anything that is engineering and I hope you are having fun.

Now, this is what we call cornering,” he says as he does it at 110 kmph. After a couple of laps, he is more excited to take us into the journey of what went behind making into G.D.N, a biopic that stars Madhavan after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. “These are characters that contributed so much to my life as much as I do for them. GD Naidu was a genius. Apart from being a freedom fighter, he was also an agriculturist, an entrepreneur, an engineer and a scientist. He was a man of many faces without being academically qualified only because his intention was to do good for the people of his country,” he opens up.

Madhavan’s fascination of telling stories about unsung heroes of India after Rocketry. “It is unfortunate that we know very less about these people. I was full of angst when I realised that we have been made to consume things about people of less importance. Also, as an actor such roles give me a lot of scope to hone my acting skills by living their lives in front of the camera,” says the actor.