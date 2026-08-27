Tim Curry dies at 80: Susan Saradon, Rob Schneider and more remember the legendary actor

The actor died in Los Angeles, his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz announced on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately shared. Curry had suffered a major stroke in 2012. Soon after news of his death, several actors and filmmakers who worked with Curry or admired his work shared memories of the late star.

Carol Burnett, who worked with Curry in the 1982 film 'Annie', remembered their time together and shared a clip from the film on Instagram. Curry played Miss Hannigan's brother in the movie. Burnett wrote, "We had such a wonderful time working together on 'Annie.' Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him."

Luke Evans, who recently played Dr. Frank-N-Furter on Broadway, also paid tribute to Curry. The role was first played by Curry on stage and in the 1975 film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. Evans wrote, "There will only be one Tim Curry," before remembering the actor's talent and influence. "He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us."

Evans also shared that he had written a letter to Curry towards the end of his Broadway run. In the letter, he spoke about how Curry's portrayal of Frank-N-Furter had influenced every actor who later took on the role. "With only three weeks left, before I finally hang up the fishnets and heels, I wanted to send you a note. Although we've never met, you've been part of this journey from the very beginning. Every actor who puts on Frank inevitably walks into a conversation that started with you, and I've felt that every single night," the letter read in part.