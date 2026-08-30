'Tigerians Roar' from Hridhu Haroon’s ‘Texas Tiger’ released; First single is a musical carnival and a dance extravaganza

The technical team comprises Osho Venkat as music director, Vishnu Mani Vadivu as cinematographer, Praveen Antony as editor and K.B. Nandhu as art director.

The film has triggered huge interest in audiences ever since the makers released a title teaser some months ago.

The teaser begins with women's groups staging a protest demanding that the songs of Texas Tiger (Hridhu Haroon) be removed from the Internet as they had objectionable content for lyrics.

Present at the same venue where the women are protesting is a group of young men calling themselves 'Tigerians'. They say they are fans of the musician and back him.

As a constable tries to clear the fans, Texas Tiger makes an entry, climbs atop the police van and voluntarily wears a garland of slippers that women activists were looking to make him wear in the hope that it will leave him ashamed. He, however, takes it in his stride much to the surprise of the women.

Sources close to the unit have told IANS that the film will be a fun, musical entertainer which was sure to appeal to all kinds of audiences.