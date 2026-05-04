Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see!

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff took to his X timeline to say, "Congratulations to @actorvijay.The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!"

Tiger Shroff wasn't the only one to congratulate Vijay, who is now likely to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Malayalam actor and producer Aju Varghese too took to his social media timelines to congratulate Vijay. He wrote, "The historical example of luck favours the brave! @actorvijay sir #respect #change."