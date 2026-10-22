Tiger Shroff firing: Attack allegedly ordered by Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit; 5 more held

Out of the eight individuals held so far, three key accused allegedly involved in firing at Shroff's car were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning and sent to police custody till October 31.

Investigators told the court that the attack was allegedly carried out on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit and further probe was required.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police, which is probing the case, produced Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, before a magistrate court and sought their custody for 14 days for a detailed investigation.

The police told the court that they needed to recover the weapons used in the crime and that the accused had destroyed two mobile phones.

The custody was required to unearth the conspiracy and the motive behind the incident, the police said, adding they needed to collect the electronic evidence, including the call data records.