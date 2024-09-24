Thug Life enters post-production stage

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, the makers of Thug Life announced that the shooting has wrapped up and the film has entered the post-production stage. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan is headlining the project. The film went on floors in January this year.

The team released a video featuring the behind-the-scenes from the shooting spot with the cast and crew. The ensemble cast includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nasser, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal and Joju George, among others.

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's second collaboration with Mani Ratnam, 37 years after the classic Nayagan. In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing the music, while Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer. Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts. Stunt choreographer duo, Anbariv, is handling the action sequences.