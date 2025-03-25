Three lives lies at crossroads in R. Madhavan, Nayanthara-starrer ‘Test’ trailer

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Test’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer presents the story of three lives of a cricketer, a teacher and a scientist intertwined, set for one ultimate ‘Test’.

In the film, Saravanan and Kumudha navigate the complexities of marriage while pursuing their own dreams, and Arjun wrestles with the fine line between professional and personal choices, alongside his wife Padma, who protects their personal space.

The film stars R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, and is helmed by debutant director S. Sashikanth.

R. Madhavan, who essays the role of Saravanan in the film, said, “Just as my character in ‘Test’ is dedicated to his pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, I revel in trying to bring authenticity to the roles I have the privilege to play. ‘Test’ captures the relentless pursuit of excellence and the sacrifices made to protect one’s legacy”.

He further mentioned, “Collaborating with this fantastic team and my bro and debut director S. Sashikanth has been an incredible journey and my experience with Netflix has always been super delightful and charmed. I cannot wait to see how audiences react to this film and to Saravanan as a character”.

Nayanthara said, “Some stories stay with you, and ‘Test’ is one of them. My character is someone who loves deeply, fights silently and carries the weight of choices that change everything. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding. The trailer has just dropped, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this journey. My relationship with Netflix continues to grow and I am excited for viewers from everywhere to see Kumudha’s story”.

The film is produced by YNOT Studios, and sees Siddharth, portraying the role of Arjun.

The actor said, “Cricket has been a love, a passion, and in TEST, it becomes the very heartbeat of my character’s journey. My character lives and breathes the sport, but beyond the game, he faces choices that challenge his very core. Every decision comes with a price, and that’s what makes this journey so compelling. It’s been an honor to be part of this intense, layered story, and to have been part of it since its inception feels even more special. I am excited to show Arjun to audiences across the world”.

The film is set to drop on Netflix on April 4, 2025.