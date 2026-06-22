Three held for circulating AI-generated fake videos of Rukmini Vasanth

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough in the deepfake controversy involving actor Rukmini Vasanth, Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have arrested three individuals accused of creating and circulating morphed videos and images of the actor using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The arrests come weeks after Rukmini Vasanth filed a complaint alleging that fake videos and photographs depicting her in revealing attire were being widely shared on social media platforms, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The actor had clarified that the visuals were not genuine and had been generated using AI and deepfake technology.
Rukmini, who has emerged as one of South India's fastest-rising actors, gained national attention through Kantara: Chapter 1 and is currently part of high-profile projects including Toxic alongside Yash and Dragon opposite Jr. NTR.
After the manipulated content went viral, the actor approached Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police seeking action against those responsible for creating and distributing the material online.
Acting on the complaint, cyber crime investigators launched a detailed probe and traced the circulation of the fake content. Police have now arrested three suspects in connection with the case and seized three mobile phones as part of the investigation.
The swift action by the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police has been welcomed by fans and members of the film industry, who have praised authorities for cracking down on the misuse of AI and deepfake technology targeting public figures.