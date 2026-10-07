Thiyagaraja Talkies launched; Jai to headline maiden venture

Director Venkat Prabhu congratulated the team and stressed the importance of planning and adhering to a film’s budget. “If you decide the budget in advance and carry out the work accordingly, you can avoid unnecessary problems. I am sure Kurinji sir will take the company forward and provide opportunities to several directors, actors and technicians,” he said.

Actor-director Sundar C, who described Kurinjiselvan as a close friend and brother, said, “When someone invests money in us, it is our responsibility to use it properly and fulfil their trust. Proper planning is very important, especially for a new production house.”