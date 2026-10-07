Thiyagaraja Talkies launched; Jai to headline maiden venture

CHENNAI: Thiyaga Kurinjiselvan and Dr R Vijayalakshmi have launched their new production house, Thiyagaraja Talkies. The company’s inaugural event was attended by several members of the film fraternity. Actor Jai plays the lead in the production house’s maiden venture, directed by Prasanna.
Director Venkat Prabhu congratulated the team and stressed the importance of planning and adhering to a film’s budget. “If you decide the budget in advance and carry out the work accordingly, you can avoid unnecessary problems. I am sure Kurinji sir will take the company forward and provide opportunities to several directors, actors and technicians,” he said.
Actor-director Sundar C, who described Kurinjiselvan as a close friend and brother, said, “When someone invests money in us, it is our responsibility to use it properly and fulfil their trust. Proper planning is very important, especially for a new production house.”
Director Mysskin recalled his long association with Kurinjiselvan and said, “Cinema is a forest full of challenges, but it is also a great art. He has earned love and friendship that money cannot buy, and I hope he succeeds in this new endeavour.”
Actor Jai said he was happy to be part of the first production. “The entire team is working hard to make this film a success. If the producer succeeds, we can give opportunities to many more directors in the future,” he said.
Kurinjiselvan thanked his family, friends and the film fraternity for their support, adding that he hoped Thiyagaraja Talkies would produce many successful films.