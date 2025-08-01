This is first ever in 30-year career: Rani Mukerji on winning National Award

MUMBAI: Actor Rani Mukerji on Friday said winning her first National Film Award for "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" validates not just her career of three decades but also her dedication to her craft and cinema.

Mukerji was named as the winner in the 'Best Actress' category at the 71st National Awards, which were announced on Friday. The awards honoured the best films of 2023.

The actor received the award for her performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway". Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film was released in March 2023.

"I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'," the actor said in a statement.

"I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours," the 47-year-old actor added.

"Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" also starred Jim Sarbh and revolved around Debika Chatterjee (Mukerji), an Indian woman staying in Norway with her family, who fights to regain custody of her children after she is separated from them by the Norwegian authorities.

Calling her win "deeply emotional and personal", the actor dedicated her National Award to all the mothers in the world.

"The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply.. A mother's love for her child is unconditional, I realised this when I had my own.

"A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this. It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years," she added.