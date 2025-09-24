This honour means the world to me: Rani Mukerji on her first National Award win

NEW DELHI: Actor Rani Mukerji on Wednesday said winning the first National Film Award of her 30-year career is an emotional moment and dedicated the honour to her late father Ram Mukerji.

Rani was bestowed with the honour of Best Actress for her performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71th National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film was released in March 2023.

“I’m truly overwhelmed to receive my first National Award in my 30-year journey as an actor. This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me.

"I miss him deeply today, and I know it’s his blessing and my mother’s constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs Chatterjee,” the 47-year-old actor said in a statement.

She also expressed gratitude to her fans and to the cast and crew of "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway", which tells the story of Debika Chatterjee (Rani), an Indian mother in Norway who battles the authorities to regain custody of her children after being forcibly separated from them.

"To my incredible fans, thank you for being by my side through every high and low. Your unwavering love and support has been my greatest motivation. I know how much this award means to all of you, and it brings me immense joy and happiness to see how happy you are," Rani said.

"The entire team of 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' poured their hearts into this powerful story, and I’m deeply grateful to each one of them," she added.

Calling the film “a tribute to all the mothers around the world”, Rani said the role resonated with her personally as a mother.

"(The film) captures the unbreakable spirit of an immigrant mother, fighting against all odds in a foreign land to protect her child. As a mother myself, this role was incredibly personal. Through this film, we tried to honour the spirit of motherhood and I hope it serves as a reminder of the quiet power women carry within them every single day," she added.

Rani will next appear in the third installment of her crime drama film series "Mardaani".