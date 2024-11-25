This felt like very easy and natural connect for me: Arjun Kapoor on Indian Racing Festival

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Singham Again', recently attended the Indian Racing Festival at Coimbatore.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Arjun spilled the beans on his passion for motorsports, his connection with the Indian Racing Festival, and his new year plans.

Talking to IANS at the Indian Racing Festival in Coimbatore on 17th November, Arjun Kapoor revealed how he got associated with the Indian Racing Festival. He stated, "Akhil is the guy who is figuring everything out. He is so passionate and invested in making it a phenomenon. I genuinely felt the passion and said, 'Let's take this chance'. I have been very fond of cars since I was a kid. This felt like a very easy and natural connection for me. I was excited about the fact that there is something new happening in motorsports in India at this level. In Chennai, the level of the night race was unbelievable. The level of the league is very high. I felt that passion from Akhil and jumped on board. We have Dada (Sourav Ganguly), Naga Chaitanya, John Abraham - the right kind of people who can get eyeballs for this.”

Arjun also shed light on the future of motor sports in India, where cricket is considered the prime sport. Talking about the same, he said, "Cricket is a habit in India. I would say this (motor sports) also becomes part and parcel of the habit. Cricket is mind-blowing, but it's not bad having other things too."

Talking about the current success of 'Singham Again', Arjun shared his thoughts and said, "It's always nice. That's what an actor works for. The response to my character in Singham Again has been overwhelming."

Arjun also revealed that he will be going on a New Year's holiday, although he didn't disclose the destination.