Thiruveer, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Oh Sukumari' makers release lyrical video of 'Yaadhi Gani Pelli' from film

Taking to its X timeline, Ganga Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A wedding anthem that'll keep everyone on their feet! #OhSukumari's electrifying second single #YaadhiGaniPelli Lyrical Video Out Now."

The fun-filled wedding song has been set to tune by Bharath Manchiraju. It has lyrics by Bharat Dharshan and has been rendered by Jassie Gift.