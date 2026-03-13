‘Thirupavai will depict trans woman’s struggles’

CHENNAI: On Friday, Rangasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, unveiled the first look of Thirupavai. Written and directed by debutant AS Ravichandran, the film aims to reflect the realities of society.
AS Ravichandran said, “A farmer is overjoyed upon finally getting a male heir after many years. Over time, he is shocked to learn that his son has become a trans woman. What decision does he take after that forms the crux of the story. We have woven the pain-filled life of trans women and their fighting spirit into the narrative alongside real-life elements. VN Siddharth has delivered a challenging performance as a trans woman.”
The story is set against the backdrop of Puducherry. The star cast includes Janani, Singampuli, Madhumitha, Rama and Munnar Ramesh.
The director himself is backing the project, which will have music by Sathish S. Post-production work is currently underway.