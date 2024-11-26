Thiru Manickam to release on December 20

CHENNAI: Helmed by Nanda Periyasamy, Thiru Manickam features Samuthirakani, Bharathi Raja, Ananya and Thambi Ramaiah, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 20.

The new poster features Samuthirakani and Ananya as couples living a peaceful life with their kids. It also has a tagline, Honesty Is The Language Of Humanity. Backed by GP Rekha Ravikumar, Chintha Gopala Krishna Reddy and Raja Senthil, under the banner GPRK Cinemas, Thiru Manickam has music by Vishal Chandrashekar.

Sukumar M is handling the camera, while Guna is taking care of the cuts. The first look of the film was release last year in September.

Apart from this, Samuthirakani will be playing an important role in Rajakili. He also has Game Changer in his pipeline, directed by Shankar. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.