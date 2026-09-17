‘There is a powerful energy in MS Amma’s voice’: Rashmika Mandanna at MS Subbulakshmi biopic launch

Kamal Haasan at the event

Speaking at the launch, Kamal Haasan reflected on MS Subbulakshmi’s enduring influence through music, describing her as a unifying force, particularly across South India, through her renditions in Sanskrit, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and several other languages.

Recalling his own connection with music and the great artistes of the era, he said, “I have been very near these three great iconic women — M S Amma, D K Pattammal and M L Vasanthakumari. All three of them have touched my head.”

He also spoke of his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi and recalled wanting to use MS Amma’s voice in his film Hey Ram.

Describing M S as “India’s pan-Indian lady superstar”, he pointed to the breadth of her talent, noting that she was not merely an actress but also played the veena and danced, while her renditions of Meera’s songs continue to resonate.

He then recalled the significance of Rangapura Vihara, saying that although it may not have been familiar to many in Tamil Nadu, hearing it gave him a sense of euphoria and made him recognise the connection he felt with M S Subbulakshmi.

Addressing Rashmika Mandanna, who essays M S Subbulakshmi, Kamal acknowledged the weight of stepping into the role of such an iconic artiste.

Referring to Michael Jackson as an example of an artiste whose portrayal would naturally make an actor nervous, he told Rashmika that she must be nervous too, but has a good team to support her.

Kamal also spoke at length about Anirudh and the challenge before the composer.

He said that having created a musical space that audiences have come to expect from him, Anirudh would now have to balance those expectations with the dignity of a film centred on Subbulakshmi.

“Anirudh has a big challenge to satisfy all of you, while protecting the dignity of this film,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of the venue, Kamal said the emotional connection people have with art is what keeps it alive, calling The Music Academy the “right place to inaugurate” the film.

He concluded by returning to the universality of M S Subbulakshmi’s music: “Music transcends everything. It will transcend everything, everybody and reach the last man in India.

And M S Subbulakshmi has proven that,” adding that the film would make India proud and expressing his happiness at being part of its inauguration.