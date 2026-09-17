‘There is a powerful energy in MS Amma’s voice’: Rashmika Mandanna at MS Subbulakshmi biopic launch

CHENNAI: On an orangey, sunlit evening in Chennai, the legacy of Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi was celebrated at The Music Academy on Wednesday (September 16), as the makers of M S – A Legacy On Screen officially launched the biopic on the singer’s 110th birth anniversary.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the pan-India film stars Rashmika Mandanna as MS Subbulakshmi, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. The film is jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas.
The evening began with Thyagaraja’s Pancharatna Kritis before moving into a celebration that brought together personalities from cinema and the Carnatic music fraternity.
Kamal Haasan as the chief guest along with actor Sivakumar, YG Mahendran, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, actress Suhasini, Actor Samudhirakani , Writer Madhan Karky ,Sudha Raghunathan and Nithyashree were among those present.
For Rashmika, taking on the role appeared to be less about the scale of the film and more about the woman whose life she is stepping into. Speaking at the launch, she said her overriding emotion was gratitude, addressing Subbulakshmi as “Amma” and wishing her on her birthday.
She spoke of the power of the singer’s voice, saying that listening to it made her feel as though she was “in the presence of God”.
She also asked to be considered “a small part” of Amma’s life and promised to give the role her best, seeking the blessings of Subbulakshmi, Sadashivam and her family.
Speaking at the launch, Kamal Haasan reflected on MS Subbulakshmi’s enduring influence through music, describing her as a unifying force, particularly across South India, through her renditions in Sanskrit, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and several other languages.
Recalling his own connection with music and the great artistes of the era, he said, “I have been very near these three great iconic women — M S Amma, D K Pattammal and M L Vasanthakumari. All three of them have touched my head.”
He also spoke of his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi and recalled wanting to use MS Amma’s voice in his film Hey Ram.
Describing M S as “India’s pan-Indian lady superstar”, he pointed to the breadth of her talent, noting that she was not merely an actress but also played the veena and danced, while her renditions of Meera’s songs continue to resonate.
He then recalled the significance of Rangapura Vihara, saying that although it may not have been familiar to many in Tamil Nadu, hearing it gave him a sense of euphoria and made him recognise the connection he felt with M S Subbulakshmi.
Addressing Rashmika Mandanna, who essays M S Subbulakshmi, Kamal acknowledged the weight of stepping into the role of such an iconic artiste.
Referring to Michael Jackson as an example of an artiste whose portrayal would naturally make an actor nervous, he told Rashmika that she must be nervous too, but has a good team to support her.
Kamal also spoke at length about Anirudh and the challenge before the composer.
He said that having created a musical space that audiences have come to expect from him, Anirudh would now have to balance those expectations with the dignity of a film centred on Subbulakshmi.
“Anirudh has a big challenge to satisfy all of you, while protecting the dignity of this film,” he said.
Reflecting on the significance of the venue, Kamal said the emotional connection people have with art is what keeps it alive, calling The Music Academy the “right place to inaugurate” the film.
He concluded by returning to the universality of M S Subbulakshmi’s music: “Music transcends everything. It will transcend everything, everybody and reach the last man in India.
And M S Subbulakshmi has proven that,” adding that the film would make India proud and expressing his happiness at being part of its inauguration.
Producers Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vasu spoke about the journey of bringing M S Subbulakshmi’s life to the screen and the responsibility that comes with telling her story.
Aravind spoke about how M S Amma’s life, particularly her difficult years as a young musician, left a lasting impression on him.
He also highlighted the extensive research undertaken by the team, with director Gowtam travelling to different places and meeting people while developing the film.
Speaking about the music, Aravind said Anirudh Ravichander would serve as a bridge between M S Amma’s music and the younger generation, while clarifying that the film would not attempt to recreate her music but would instead be a biopic intertwined with his musical approach.
The producers also spoke about the inspiration they drew from M S Subbulakshmi’s life.
Rockline Venkatesh said her greatness was built through discipline and patience, describing these as qualities that could offer a message to the next generation.
He added that the team understood the magnitude of her story and that the film was being created with deep respect and love for M S Amma.
Bunny Vasu, meanwhile, acknowledged Allu Arjun’s association with the project while thanking those who supported the film’s journey.
Director Gowtam Tinnanuri has been closely involved in researching M S Subbulakshmi’s life for the biopic.
According to the producers, he travelled to several places and met people as part of the research before developing the film.
The team also credited his decision to take up the project despite having another film in the works.
Writer Madhan Karky spoke about the challenge of translating a life as rich as Subbulakshmi’s into a feature film.
He said that while a successful life can sometimes appear to follow a straightforward path, the story becomes more compelling when the obstacles behind that journey are brought to the fore.
Karky said he had known of M S Subbulakshmi since childhood, but it was only after reading Tinnanuri’s script that he realised the depth of the life she had lived.
Samuthirakani who is also part of the film, said he is particularly looking forward to the portions depicting M S Subbulakshmi’s life up to the age of 18.
“The amount of trouble she faced during that period was immense. It is a very tough part, and I am looking forward to seeing how it has been presented,” he said, adding that he was happy to be part of the film.
The event also saw a rendition of Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma by the Indian Choir Ensemble , with Rashmika, Kamal Haasan and the film’s team joining the stage for the ceremonial clap.
The evening concluded with the musical group performing Maitrim Bhajatha alongside around 30-40 children, bringing the celebration of Subbulakshmi’s music to a close.