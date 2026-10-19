'Thenisai Thendral' Deva laid to rest amid tears, tributes

Deva died of a heart attack in Chennai on the morning of October 17.

His mortal remains were taken from his Chennai residence to the farmland, where the final rites were performed. Thousands of people gathered at the site to pay their last respects to the celebrated music director.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited Deva's residence in Chennai to pay his respects and announced that the funeral would be held with state honours in recognition of the composer's contribution to the music industry. Revenue and police officials oversaw arrangements for the ceremony at Sakkaramallur.

Relatives and villagers recalled Deva's enduring connection to his roots, saying he regularly visited his native village during festivals such as Pongal and contributed to local initiatives, including funding the construction of a Sri Ranganathar temple.