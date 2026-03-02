Actor Aari irked by 'lack' of multiplex screens for his film Fourth Floor

CHENNAI: Actor Aari has alleged that his film Fourth Floor, released on February 27, did not receive screen allotments in multiplexes.
Apart from Aari, the film stars Pavithra Aravind, Deepeshika Chandran, Subramaniya Sivan, and others.
Earlier, similar concerns were raised over the film Salliyargal, produced by V House Productions under producer Suresh Kamatchi. Due to insufficient screens, the film was eventually released on an OTT platform. Suresh Kamatchi had also expressed disappointment over the issue at the time, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Speaking about the situation, Aari said, “It is humiliating that a Tamil film made in Tamil Nadu could not be released properly. When good, story-based small films are made, screens in mall-based theatres are not provided. If asked, they say there is not enough advertising. Only films with heavy promotions are prioritised, while others are ignored. Whether a film succeeds or not should be decided by the audience.”