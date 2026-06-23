Theatre helped me discover my passion for acting, says VJD

“It was not a choice of mine. I needed any platform, any work to be able to better my craft and also let people see my talent,” Vijay said, adding that theatre played a key role in both his personal and professional growth. The actor noted that theatre helped channel his energy in the right direction and enabled him to identify his passion at a young age. Calling it a transformative experience, Vijay said theatre “unshackles you in a way” and ultimately “frees you up.”

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in the period drama Ranabaali, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.